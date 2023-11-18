Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $278,000 Holdings in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,179,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,357 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 35,276 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 255,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

RPT Realty Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RPT opened at $11.33 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. The stock has a market cap of $982.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 109.81%.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

