Cambria Investment Management L.P. Has $280,000 Holdings in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Saul Centers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,977,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Trading Down 0.2 %

Saul Centers stock opened at $36.02 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.32 million, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.48%.

BFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Saul Centers from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Saul Centers

Insider Transactions at Saul Centers

In other news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 7,903 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $293,043.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,014.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

About Saul Centers

(Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four non-operating land and development properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.