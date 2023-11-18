Cambria Investment Management L.P. Invests $262,000 in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 149,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 123,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 118,120 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 433,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after buying an additional 112,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

Alpine Income Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:PINE opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $219.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alpine Income Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 215.69%.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased commercial income properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

