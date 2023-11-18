Cambria Investment Management L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 335.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 353.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,610 shares during the period. 59.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Paramount Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

Paramount Group Trading Up 1.3 %

PGRE opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.24. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $6.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.33%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.