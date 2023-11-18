Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,424 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $12,140,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,640,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,457,000 after acquiring an additional 839,449 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 443.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 872,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 712,141 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,259,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,487,000 after acquiring an additional 587,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Global Net Lease by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,243,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,852,000 after acquiring an additional 476,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Net Lease from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Global Net Lease Stock Performance

Global Net Lease stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.98%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE. They are focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

