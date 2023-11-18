Cambria Investment Management L.P. Sells 2,800 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RPT Realty stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $982.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPT. StockNews.com started coverage on RPT Realty in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RPT

RPT Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.