Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $243,000 Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CHCT opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a market capitalization of $726.86 million, a PE ratio of 121.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.77 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 1.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 827.27%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.05 billion in 191 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and one property classified as held for sale).

