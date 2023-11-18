Cambria Investment Management L.P. Takes $254,000 Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. bought 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $30,020.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 101,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

DOC opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 484.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOC. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

