Cambria Investment Management L.P. Trims Position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Cambria Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,597 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CLDT opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $14.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.36 million, a P/E ratio of 255.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 700.00%.

CLDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

