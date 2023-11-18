Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter worth $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $1,164,873,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter worth $338,724,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. CSFB increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CP opened at $71.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.