Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Price Target to $6.00

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Elutia’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Elutia in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Elutia Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:ELUT opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. Elutia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elutia by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in shares of Elutia by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 196,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,429 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elutia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elutia by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Elutia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

About Elutia

Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, engages in developing and commercializing drug-eluting biomatrix technology to enhance surgical outcomes. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used for the stabilization of implantable cardiac devices, such as pacemakers and defibrillators. The company also engages in the development of CanGaroo RM for delivery directly to the surgical site.

