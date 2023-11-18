Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) to Neutral

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $68.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BMY. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $81.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.59.

BMY stock opened at $50.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.94. The stock has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $1,101,642.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

