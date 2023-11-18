Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Capital City Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Capital City Bank Group has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.84 on Friday. Capital City Bank Group has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $473.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

CCBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $30,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.53 per share, with a total value of $30,530.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall M. Criser III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.06 per share, with a total value of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,134. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,143,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 635,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,778,000 after acquiring an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

