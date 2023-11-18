Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCBG)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Capital City Bank Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Capital City Bank Group has a payout ratio of 25.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

NASDAQ:CCBG opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.43. Capital City Bank Group has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.00 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. On average, research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCBG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.50 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, Director Laura L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,268.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 2,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Capital City Bank Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.53 per share, for a total transaction of $30,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,268.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Capital City Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 947.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 1,156.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

