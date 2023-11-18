Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Price Target Raised to $21.00

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CPLP. TheStreet cut Capital Product Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Product Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CPLP opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $290.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the second quarter worth $142,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

