Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 813,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 26,660 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $208,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,493 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 11,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,536 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.14.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

CSL stock opened at $273.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $289.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile



Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Stories

