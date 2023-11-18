Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in TEGNA in the second quarter worth $401,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TEGNA by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TEGNA by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 31,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 639.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 257,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 222,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in TEGNA by 19.8% during the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $497,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,768.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Stock Performance

TEGNA Increases Dividend

NYSE TGNA opened at $15.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

