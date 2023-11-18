Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $228,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 237,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

MGV stock opened at $103.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $96.12 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.77.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

