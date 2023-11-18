Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.34 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,443 shares of company stock worth $5,863,300. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock opened at $275.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.91. The firm has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $346.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.66.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

