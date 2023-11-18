Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October (BATS:QTOC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.19% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,482,000.

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF October stock opened at $24.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – October (QTOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

