Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,107 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $178.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.07. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.