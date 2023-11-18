Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYW. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 190,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 50,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $115.97 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $116.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.