Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Increases Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 7,052.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,619 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 198.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 766,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,675,000 after buying an additional 509,726 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 68.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 72,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 161.2% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 67.3% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 676,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 271,944 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGUS opened at $26.68 on Friday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.49 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

