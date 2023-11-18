Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 18,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,714,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,009,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

SLQD stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.11. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $48.72.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.