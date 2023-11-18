Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,891 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $77.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.