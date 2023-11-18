Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter worth about $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $810,234.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,620,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 976,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $810,234.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,720 shares in the company, valued at $15,620,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 537,701 shares of company stock worth $73,781,416 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.94. The company has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.91 and a twelve month high of $154.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Airbnb from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

See Also

