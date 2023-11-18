Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,588 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 13,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,417,000 after acquiring an additional 113,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total value of $279,855.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,321,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,575 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $268.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.88 and a fifty-two week high of $274.32. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

