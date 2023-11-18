Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,172 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

BSV stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.61 and a 52-week high of $77.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.53.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

