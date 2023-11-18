Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Fiserv by 280.8% during the first quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Fiserv by 6.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FISV opened at $124.08 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.62. The stock has a market cap of $77.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

