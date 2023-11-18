Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,442 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 108,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 248,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $134.75 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.