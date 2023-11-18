Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,795 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.02. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.36 and a 1 year high of $50.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.