Castings (LON:CGS) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Castings (LON:CGS – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 550 ($6.75) price target on the stock.

Castings stock opened at GBX 376 ($4.62) on Tuesday. Castings has a 52-week low of GBX 322.80 ($3.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 428 ($5.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 353.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 374.77. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,175.00 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a GBX 4.13 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. Castings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,312.50%.

In other news, insider Steve Mant bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £3,841 ($4,716.93). Insiders own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

