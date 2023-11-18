Cathy Behnen Buys 100,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) CFO Cathy Behnen acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 351,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,034.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FTC Solar Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of FTC Solar stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.14. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTC Solar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FTC Solar by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares in the last quarter. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTCI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Northland Securities cut FTC Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group cut FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.11.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

