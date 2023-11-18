Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLNXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,200 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 2,491,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,454.7 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLNXF opened at $35.81 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 52-week low of $27.82 and a 52-week high of $42.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $37.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered Cellnex Telecom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

