Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 584,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,746 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.11% of Centene worth $39,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,204,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,166,000 after purchasing an additional 112,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Centene by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $72.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.43. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $60.83 and a twelve month high of $87.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

