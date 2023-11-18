Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.81 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 112,081 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,367,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CENX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on Century Aluminum from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Century Aluminum

Century Aluminum Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $720.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Aluminum will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Century Aluminum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Century Aluminum by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Century Aluminum

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.