Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 31,247 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,247 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $769,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,372,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VOX stock opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.03. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $79.71 and a 12 month high of $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

