Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.05% of Snap-on worth $8,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SNA shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total value of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,775,951.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SNA opened at $277.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $220.21 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $259.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

