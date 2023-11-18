Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.43% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 2,036.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 116.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $194,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

