Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 1,052 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,603 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,863,681,000 after purchasing an additional 962,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,449,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

