Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 23,207 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 5.27% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $10,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $808,000.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $29.85 on Friday. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.03 and a 1-year high of $30.64. The company has a market capitalization of $194.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.98.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

