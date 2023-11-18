Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 30,233 Shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.43% of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 238,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 122.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.77 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.