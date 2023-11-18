Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 31,247 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,247 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.26% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $8,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. CPR Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,372,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after purchasing an additional 162,155 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $112.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $79.71 and a twelve month high of $113.18. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

