Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 4,269 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,840 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $11,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after acquiring an additional 798,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,157,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,419,249,000 after acquiring an additional 332,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 6.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,081,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,151,000 after buying an additional 790,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $695,952,000 after buying an additional 522,561 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock worth $128,543,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE BX opened at $104.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.32 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

