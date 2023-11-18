Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 6,589 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $9,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTMC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PTMC opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $372.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.14. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $32.86.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US mid-cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTMC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

