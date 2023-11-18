Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,993,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,362,000 after buying an additional 176,254 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $88.75 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $75.09 and a 12 month high of $90.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

