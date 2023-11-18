Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Cuts Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,898,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,285,246,000 after buying an additional 363,626 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3M by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,753,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $375,673,000 after buying an additional 703,758 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 20,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $95.35 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $130.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $99.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

