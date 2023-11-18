Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,342 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $8,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after acquiring an additional 41,125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,723,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $161.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.20. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.93 and a 12 month high of $162.29.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

