Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $68.37 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $79.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.86.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

