Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $10.40 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,740 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.09% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $10,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

